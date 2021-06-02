CM Jagan Mohan Reddy owes explanation on Polavaram completion: TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao

Amaravati: Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Wednesday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of making baseless allegations against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu only to cover up their failures to complete the Polaravam project works.

Uma Maheswara Rao recalled how Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers spoke about completing Polavaram by June this year.

Whereas, there was no progress in the works at the project site for which the Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people of the state, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that since coming to power, the YSRCP regime was playing a selfish drama in the name of reverse tendering. Now, when the opposition was demanding it to show the progress of works, the YSRCP leaders started making diversionary statements.

Uma Maheswara Rao said that Jagan had failed to do anything for the irrigation projects in order to improve the lot of the farmers.

The Chief Minister was not in a position to tell how many project works were completed in the past two years of his rule.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy gave wrong figures in the budget saying that over 14 projects were completed. At the same time, he could not dare list out the projects that were completed.

The TDP leader criticised that the lies and falsehoods of the ruling YSRCP even in the budget and official statistics would cause a greater harm to the state than expected.

In 2018-'19, the Chandrababu government spent Rs 14,500 crore for the irrigation sector. Whereas, the present government had not lifted a pail of soil nor laid a pail of concrete in any project. They were not able to say how much percentage of works were completed in the Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, Polavaram Lift Canal and Telugu Ganga projects.

Uma Maheswara Rao told the Chief Minister that the irrigation projects would not be completed just by suppressing the voice of the TDP leaders with false cases and false arrests. Instead of boasting of being a young Chief Minister, Jagan Reddy should come out of his Tadepalli residence to solve the people's problems, he said.