CM Jagan Mohan Reddy pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary, observed as Martyrs Day across the nation.

He garlanded the portrait of Mahatma and paid homage to the Father of the Nation at his camp office.

Meanwhile, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy along with party leaders paid homage to Father of the Nation at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was a true Gandhian, who had been following Gandhi's principles and even implemented them through various welfare schemes across the state. The Chief Minister also fulfilled Gandhiji's dream of Grama Swaraj by taking governance to the village level through village and ward secretariats. In order to achieve peaceful progress in villages, the government encourages unanimous elections in the panchayat polls, where the government and the YSRCP would always be in the forefront of working for a better society, he said.

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Chief Minister programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram and other officials and party members were present at the event.