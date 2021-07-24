CM Jagan to inaugurate Penna barrage by August-end

Nellore: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Penna barrage-cum-bridge by the end of August, said water resources minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav. He visited the Penna barrage on Friday along with the officials and enquired about the progress of ongoing works.

Speaking to the media, minister Anil Kumar said that major works of the barrage like head works have been completed. Explaining the reasons for the delay, he said most of the workers engaged in the construction of barrage were the migrants from other parts of the country and due to pandemic, they returned to their native places causing disruption. Stating that they are now returning, he exuded confidence that the rest of the minor works would be over by August-end.

The minister said the contracting agency was focused on completion of works within 15 days. The state government is also going to take up modernisation of Tikkana Park located on the banks of River Penna at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, he added. Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.