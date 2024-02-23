CM Jagan to visit Ongole today

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Prakasam districton Friday. Pattas will be distributed to the poor in the Ongole constituency. 21 thousand people will be distributed house pattas in the first phase. Officials are making preparations to distribute the degrees soon to those who have not already applied and have not been granted the pattas. Although arrangements were made to distribute iron ore to 25,000 poor people near Yarajar, the distribution program was stopped when some people went to court claiming that there was iron ore in those lands. With this, MLA Balineni, who took the distribution of the tracks as a challenge, insisted on the CM and got 230 crores sanctioned to buy another 500 acres. Lands were purchased in the surrounding areas of Ongole and today they are distributing railway tracks to 21 thousand people through the hands of the CM.

CM Jagan will leave for Ongole by a special helicopter from Tadepalli to attend the distribution programme. He will interact with district leaders who have not reached Agraharam in Ongole. All district leaders have already been invited. The leaders who were dissatisfied with the leadership were also invited. In the same order, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulureddy also received an invitation. Will the sitting MP come to the meeting with the CM and for the distribution program needs to be seen. Although Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore has already resigned from YCP, Magunta is unhappy about the seat but he did not resign.

Despite being contacted several times by Balineni regarding the seat, Magunta remained a bit hesitant. In the background of the resignations of the leaders who did not get the seats, the leadership has also been reconsidered. The leaders who are resigning are being asked to return to the party. Will they get the same guarantees needs to be seen. On the other hand, disgruntled leaders are seen in Darshi, Kanigiri, Santnuthalapadu and other places in the district. After the CM's meeting with the district leaders, it is to be known what kind of assurance will be given to all of them.