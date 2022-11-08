CM Jagan unveils logo of Global Investors' Summit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Global Investors Summit 2023 scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

The Andhra Pradesh government will organise a Global Investors' Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam to attract industrial investments. The Summit would be held with the theme 'Advantage Andhra' wherein the focus sectors like marine products, agro-food processing, electric mobility, and defence would be showcased. The state government, which had retained its top position in Ease of Doing Business, wants to showcase the investment potential in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada and other places by bringing investors from all over the world to the City of Destiny.

The state had suffered a major blow in the last two years as investments did not flow in due to Covid-19. With pandemic becoming endemic, the government feels that this is the right time for investments and push for growth and employment. The government wants to showcase the three developing ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Bhavanapadu and a major petrochemical and petroleum investment region between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

The state government wants to tap that potential, and push industrial growth through fresh investments, thereby creating thousands of jobs. The government would also conduct roadshows in different countries and major cities in India to showcase AP as an ideal investment destination, Industries Minister G Amarnath said.