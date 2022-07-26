CM Jagan visits flood affected areas in Konaseema District

Ganti Pedapudi Lanka( Dr. BR.Ambekar Konaseema District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited and inspected the flood affected areas in DR.BR Ambedkar Konaseema District on Tuesday. He inspected the damaged crops in Arigilavaripeta and other areas in P. Gannavaram Mandal of Konaseema District. Later, CM Jagan interacted with the flood affected people and elicited information regarding the flood threat.

During the rain, CM Jagan interacted with the flood affected people in flood affected areas in Konaseema District. The flood victims explained their grievances to the CM.