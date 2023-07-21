CM Jagan will visit Visakhapatnam in September: YV Subba Reddy

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that there is no need for the government to arrest Pawan Kalyan. Speaking at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said that Pawan was speaking for publicity and was reading a script written by someone.

Stating that the volunteers were emotionally hurt by Pawan's comments, Subba Reddy asked the latter not to make comments that would harm the morale and dedication of the volunteers and warned such comments will not be spared.

YV Subba Reddy said that Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam in September.

Responding to the recent developments in Visakhapatnam politics, Subba Reddy assured that there would be no injustice towards those who work for the party.

He mentioned that positions within the party would naturally be assigned based on merit and dedication and opined that appointment of the Visakha district president and DCCB chairmanship to Backward Class community is an example for hardwork. Subba Reddy said that CM Jagan is working for welfare of BCs.