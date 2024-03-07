CM Jagan's "Siddham Sabha" Rally in Medarametla Constituency Gathers Momentum

Medarametla constituency is abuzz with preparations for Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's upcoming "Siddham Sabha" rally, set to be a reflection of unity and strength within the YSRCP. Party leaders, workers, and supporters from Chandragiri constituency have been mobilized to participate in large numbers on the 10th of this month to showcase the solidarity and vigor of the Chandragiri constituency.

Tuda Chairman and Chandragiri MLA candidate, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, engaged with party leaders and workers from Yarravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu, Pakala, Chandragiri, and RC Puram mandals, emphasizing the significance of the Siddham Sabha event. Anticipation is high for key announcements and the possible unveiling of the party manifesto during the public meeting, considered a sacred document.

Chevireddy highlighted the development initiatives and welfare programs undertaken in the constituency under CM Jagan's leadership, emphasizing the unprecedented progress witnessed. He commended MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's dedication to public service and announced his candidacy from Chandragiri constituency, aiming to continue the momentum of development.

The inauguration of various infrastructure projects including the Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, Medical Health Center, Women's Buildings, Yoga Meditation Halls, Arvo Water Plants, CC Roads, and Canals has been planned to showcase the government's commitment to progress. The event witnessed the participation of MPPs, ZPTCs, mandal presidents, sarpanches, sub-sarpanches, ward members, panchayat conveners, and leaders from various party positions, underscoring the collective effort towards securing a resounding victory in the upcoming general elections.