CM keen on welfare of all sections: Kakani

Nellore (Nellore district): Asserting that the YSRCP government is committed to eradicate poverty, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is allocating lion’s share of funds for the benefit of poor sections despite facing serious financial hurdles.

Handing over the cheque for Rs 16.51crore to the beneficiaries under 5th phase of YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme here on Friday, the minister said that after seeing the pathetic condition of auto and small vehicle drivers during his padayatra, the CM was sanctioning financial aid for maintaining their vehicles in a good condition.

As part of it, the CM has provided Rs 10,000 to small vehicle owners every year under the Vahana Mitra scheme.

The minister stated that 16,516 families got benefit of Rs 16.51 crore in Nellore district against 2,75,931 families under the scheme.

He said that till date 91,607 families got Rs 91 crore in five phases and Nellore district occupied second place after Visakhapatnam, which stood in first place.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan, DTC Chander and DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy were present.