CM launches Vision Action Plan Units

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday virtually launched 'Vision Action Plan Unit' offices in all 26 districts and 175 Assembly constituencies with an aim to achieve the goals of Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

Addressing MPs, MLAs, District Collectors and officials virtually from the state Secretariat after the launch, Naidu stated that these units would fill a long-standing gap by providing dedicated government offices for MLAs at the constituency level. Each unit will be staffed with a nine-member team, with an allocation of Rs 10 lakh for its operational expenses.

The nine-member team consists of an MLA, district nodal officer, academic person, young professional, and five vision staff. The Chief Minister, who recently unveiled Swarna Andhra 2047 vision under which the state would achieve a gross state domestic product (GSDP) of $2.4 trillion over the next two decades, urged the MPs, MLAs and officials to actively drive the implementation of this ambitious vision. He characterised the initiative as a "valuable opportunity" for MLAs, encouraging them to foster active citizen participation in the state's transformative journey.

"Each Constituency Vision Action Plan Unit will be chaired by the local MLA," the Chief Minister explained. "A Special Officer will serve as executive vice-chairperson, with the local MLC, Municipal/Urban Panchayat chairperson, RDO/Sub-Collector, Tahsildar, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), and Municipal Commissioner as members. The MPDO will act as the convener," he added.

"We drafted this vision within the first year of taking office," the CM stated, drawing a parallel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

To ensure comprehensive growth, the Chief Minister highlighted ten priority development sectors identified for focused attention: agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and horticulture; industries, commerce, and logistics; services sector & IT; healthcare and medical Infrastructure; education and skill development; environment and natural resource management; infrastructure – roads, water projects, housing; urban and rural development; and governance efficiency & digital governance.

"These ten focus areas represent the broad canvas of our transformation agenda. Our goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a 'healthy, wealthy, and happy’ state," the Chief Minister affirmed.

He emphasised the need for the state to pursue not only the long-term Swarna Andhra 2047 vision but also to prepare a clear four-year action plan. A comprehensive five-year roadmap has been developed for all 26 districts, he added.

The Chief Minister appreciated Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who participated in the virtual launch, for coming forward to adopt 10 poor families under the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) poverty elimination programme. He urged other public representatives to follow suit and become mentors.