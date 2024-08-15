  • Menu
CM N Chandrababu Naidu wants AP to be start-up hub

CM N Chandrababu Naidu wants AP to be start-up hub
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu holds a review on IT and electronics department at the Secretariat on Wednesday

Directs officials to take steps for attracting IT firms with the support of IIM at Vizag and IIT at Tirupati

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to take steps to make Andhra Pradesh a start-up hub to make it as number one in IT and electronics sectors.

Addressing a review on IT and electronics at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that as several IT companies are eyeing tier 2 cities for setting up of units, steps should be taken to attract companies with the cooperation of IIM at Visakhapatnam and IIT at Tirupati. He said suitable site should be identified to set up drone testing centre in the state.

Stating that the Tata company has been providing several services to people through a special app, the Chief Minister said that apps should be developed to provide various services to people. He said that the Reliance company is ready to set up artificial data centre university and SRM University is ready to set up artificial intelligence university in the state. He stressed the need for setting up cybersecurity wing and asked the officials to see that all CC cameras in the state start function to identify incidents.

Minister for human resources, IT and electronics and communications Nara Lokesh said steps have been taken to encourage IT sector in the state. He said efforts are on to streamline the receiving of public grievances through artificial intelligence system. An action plan will be formulated for development of IT and electronics, he added. CMO additional secretary Kartikeya Mishra, AP Fibernet MD Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present.

