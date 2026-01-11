CM Naidu calls for creation of assets under G RAM G scheme

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), G RAM G scheme, should go beyond providing employment by being used basically to create durable assets in villages. In this context, the Chief Minister directed officials and alliance partners to prepare a clear action plan to effectively communicate the scheme’s objectives and benefits to beneficiaries. The Union government replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with the G-RAM-G Scheme in December. Emphasising the need for strong public outreach, Naidu said people must clearly understand how the new programme differs from, and improves upon, the earlier scheme. The Chief Minister held a review at his camp office with Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president P V N Madhav and Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh to discuss implementation strategies.3

Naidu said the scheme provides an additional 25 days of employment while ensuring agricultural activities are not disrupted, thereby benefiting both wage labourers and farmers. Unlike MGNREGS, the G-RAM-G Scheme permits a wide range of works, including solar lighting systems, enabling the creation of lasting rural infrastructure. He said effective utilisation of central schemes would enable large-scale development across the State.

Works such as construction of Gokulams, plantations, fodder cultivation for livestock-based livelihoods, and employment-oriented activities can be taken up under the scheme. Naidu said the programme could be converged with initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Amarajeevi Jaladhara to ensure drinking water access in every village. The Chief Minister stated that construction and repair of schools, hospitals, and community centres would further strengthen village infrastructure. Gram sabhas must approve works, finalise schedules, and incorporate villagers’ suggestions, he said. Details of all projects should be uploaded to ensure transparency. With systematic planning, Naidu said, the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra–2047 can be achieved. Minister Kandula Durgesh said emphasis should be placed on water conservation and groundwater recharge through check dams, particularly in villages and forest areas.