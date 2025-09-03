CM Naidu seeks support of CEOs to frame an effective logistics policy

Visakhapatnam: Considering suggestions and recommendations made by a group of CEOs of various port companies, warehouses and allied sectors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that a policy would be drafted to strengthen the logistics landscape in a transparent manner. In an exclusive interactive session with over 60 CEOs of various shipping industries, warehousing parks and logistics companies organised in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Chief Minister sought their support to transform Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub.

By holding meetings once in six months, the Chief Minister said that the logistics policies would be drafted, considering the points shared by the CEOs. “As the country is set to move towards next generation reforms, there is a need to opt for next gen reforms to develop the logistics sector so that it could cater to the growing demand of both local and global markets,” the CM conveyed.

Responding to the CEOs requests made at the platform, Naidu announced establishing a logistics university and civil aviation university in Andhra Pradesh soon. Apart from bringing several challenges faced in the sector and suggestions made for improvisations, a group of CEOs expressed interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.

The participants highlighted how to stimulate the supply growth of the ports and the need for infrastructure requirements to build a robust maritime ecosystem and enhanced supply chain.

Forming a maritime think tank with marine professionals equipped with expert knowledge to develop a master plan for the development of ports and terminals, including seaside and landside, building a network of marinas around the country along the coasts to contribute to employment and state’s economic growth, proposing logistics university in AP to bring efficiency in the logistics sector, setting up of driver training centres to fill the gap of shortage of skilled drivers and assigning a single point contact for the investors form a part of the points discussed at the session.

Also, inducting women in the logistics sector of the state and the need to focus on air cargo infrastructure in Visakhapatnam were highlighted. CEO of Adani Group Port Limited Amit Malik, MD and CEO at Allcargo GATI Ketan Kulkarni, founder and MD of Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited G Sambasiva Rao, Capt. Vivek S Anand of Seabird Logistics, among others, were present.