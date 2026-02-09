CM Naidu to chair ministers–secretaries meeting today

Amaravati: A high-level meeting of Ministers and Secretaries will be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to review key development priorities and governance initiatives of the State. The day-long meeting will take place at the Secretariat.

Ministers and Secretaries of various departments will attend the meeting in person, while district Collectors and Superintendents of Police will participate virtually.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will review the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate and the implementation of the ten guiding principles outlined under the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision. He will also assess action plans of revenue-generating departments and the progress of Centrally-sponsored schemes. The review will further focus on investments attracted to the State and the status of ongoing Public–Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Discussions will also be held on strengthening governance through technology, including the use of Artificial Intelligence tools, AWARE, Data Lake and other digital platforms as part of the real-time governance framework.

The Chief Minister will also take stock of initiatives related to skill development for youth, implementation of the One Family–One Entrepreneur policy, ease of doing business, and the overall law and order situation in the State.

In addition, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will provide directions to Ministers, Secretaries, District Collectors and SPs on departmental action plans and targets to be achieved during the 2026–27 financial year, with a focus on accelerating growth and improving governance outcomes across Andhra Pradesh.