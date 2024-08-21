Live
- Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation
- From chalkboards to keyboards
- Ikea’s same-day delivery on pilot mode in Hyd
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao Unveils Pillala Marri Tree for Public Access, Announces Rs 5 Cr, for Toursim development in Mahabubnagar
- Tatas’ iPhone unit to begin production soon
- India clocks 26% jump in Q1 FDI inflows
- Mkts end on positive note
- The Rise of Female Entrepreneurs in Tech: Transforming the Digital Age
- Is State education sector lacking transformational leadership?
- IMF sees bright spot for India
Just In
CM Naidu to Review on Transport Dept, to discuss on free bus travel to women
In a progressive move towards women's empowerment, Karnataka and Telangana state governments have initiated free travel in RTC buses for women.
In a progressive move towards women's empowerment, Karnataka and Telangana state governments have initiated free travel in RTC buses for women. Following this trend, the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is also considering providing free travel for women, a promise made during the recent elections.
Today, Chief Minister Naidu is set to hold a review meeting focused on the transport department, where key discussions will take place on the introduction of an additional 2,000 buses and the recruitment of 3,500 drivers. The meeting will also address the proposal of establishing check posts on state borders, with a decision likely to be made regarding this matter.
As Andhra Pradesh moves closer to implementing free travel for women, it follows in the footsteps of its neighboring states, showcasing a commitment to enhancing public transport accessibility for women without charges.