CM Naidu to Review on Transport Dept, to discuss on free bus travel to women

In a progressive move towards women's empowerment, Karnataka and Telangana state governments have initiated free travel in RTC buses for women. Following this trend, the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is also considering providing free travel for women, a promise made during the recent elections.



Today, Chief Minister Naidu is set to hold a review meeting focused on the transport department, where key discussions will take place on the introduction of an additional 2,000 buses and the recruitment of 3,500 drivers. The meeting will also address the proposal of establishing check posts on state borders, with a decision likely to be made regarding this matter.

As Andhra Pradesh moves closer to implementing free travel for women, it follows in the footsteps of its neighboring states, showcasing a commitment to enhancing public transport accessibility for women without charges.