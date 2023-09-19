CM offers prayers in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers in the Hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

Earlier on his arrival at Mahadwaram he was welcomed traditionally with Isthikaphal and taken inside the temple amidst vedic chants and mangalavaidyams.

After offering prayers he was offered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented with Swamivari Theerthaprasadams by the TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy.

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Roja, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and other state and district public representatives, authorities were also present.