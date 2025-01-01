CM offers prayers to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda and per-formed special prayers to Trikoteswara Swamy.

As soon as he entered the temple, Minister for Endow-ments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu and MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao welcomed him.

Naidu performed special pujas to Trikoteswara Swamy. Vedic Pundits blessed him on the occasion. Later, they presented a portrait of Lord Siva.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Yellamanda village and worshipped the pre-siding deity.

During the State Assembly 2024 elections, the locals had vowed to perform special pujas to Kodanda Rama Swamy if Naidu becomes the Chief Minister again.