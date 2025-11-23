CM orders rapid market access for Seema bananas

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved to contain the sharp fall in banana prices in Rayalaseema, directing officials to immediately shift ripened fruit to high-demand markets such as Mumbai and Kolkata.

He instructed the horticulture and marketing departments to activate rail-cargo routes and ensure that farmers do not incur losses before prices stabilise, which officials expect from the first week of December.

During a teleconference with senior officials on banana prices and procurement of cotton and maize, Naidu ordered daily meetings with traders to manage banana arrivals and pricing.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that bananas were cultivated across 40,000 hectare this season in Rayalaseema, creating a surge in supply. They informed him that a private agency had come forward to transport ripened produce, prompting the CM to direct the preparation of a time-bound logistics plan.

Turning to cotton procurement, Naidu said he would not tolerate any hardship caused to growers by procedural delays or slot-booking issues. He instructed the marketing department to inspect cotton procurement centres daily, resolve farmer complaints promptly and purchase even discoloured or moisture-affected cotton, noting the likelihood of rainfall over the next two to three days. Officials told him that the Cotton Corporation of India had resolved the booking issues following his earlier intervention.

On maize, Naidu directed that farmers be protected from market distress as the crop is currently selling below the support price. He ordered that the gap be covered through the Price Stabilisation Fund.

Officials reported that maize had been sown on 1.42 lakh hectare, with output expected to reach 8.18 lakh metric tonne. The CM asked Markfed to procure 2.04 lakh tonne and to run pilot projects using additional agencies, with a view to scaling up the model during future procurement gaps.

Naidu said the government would write to the Centre seeking additional support for cotton and maize growers. He stressed timely transport of cotton to ginning mills and directed officials to ensure that farmers are protected from losses arising from CCI moisture-content norms.