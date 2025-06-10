CM pats Dr Kalapala on his appointment as Associate Editor of IGIE

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Dr Rakesh Kalapala, who is the Director of Endoscopy at the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on his appointment as the Associate Editor of the iGIE, the official journal of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).

In his message through ‘X’, the Chief Minister said, “Heartiest congratulations to Dr Rakesh Kalapala, the Director of Endoscopy at AIG Hospitals’ Centre for Obesity and Metabolic Therapy on his prestigious appointment as Associate Editor of iGIE, the official journal of American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE). This recognition honours Dr Kalapala’s expertise and shines as a global spotlight on India’s growing leadership in advanced medical research,” Naidu said. The Chief Minister also said that Dr Kalapala’s achievement brings tremendous pride to both the Telugu community and the nation as well. Naidu wished Dr Kalapala continued success as he represents Indian medical excellence on the international platform.

The AIG Hospitals too through ‘X’ congratulated Dr Kalapala on his appointment as the Associate Editor of iGIE and wished him a continued success as he contributes to shaping the future of endoscopic science and clinical practice across the globe. This prestigious editorial role reflects Dr Kalapala’s global recognition as a leader in advanced endoscopy and obesity management, the AIG Hospitals said in its message.