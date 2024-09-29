  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM pays tributes to Gurram Joshua

CM pays tributes to Gurram Joshua
x

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pays floral tributes poet Gurram Joshuva at TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday

Highlights

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to Navayuga Kavi Chakravarti Gurram Jashua on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary celebrations at the TDP headquarters here on Saturday.

Mangalagiri : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to Navayuga Kavi Chakravarti Gurram Jashua on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary celebrations at the TDP headquarters here on Saturday.

Hailing as the glowing spirit of Telugu people in general and Dalit community in particular, Chandrababu said Joshua spent all his life for social change.

He recalled the great poetic work of Joshua including Gabbilam, Kothalokam, Phyrdousi and others.

“Joshua was hailed as Kavita Visarada, Kavi Kokila, Kavi Diggaja, Navayuga Chakravarti, Madhura Srinadha, Viswakavi Samrat and other titles,” Chandra babu said.

He appealed to the youth not to get trapped in caste conflicts and strive for the good of the society.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, politburo member TD Janardhan, ministers Vangalapudi Anitha and Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLCs P Ashok Babu, Janga Krishna Murthy, former MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, AP State Consumer Council chairman Peetala Sujata, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram, media coordinator Darapaneni Narendrababu and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick