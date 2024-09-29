Live
CM pays tributes to Gurram Joshua
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to Navayuga Kavi Chakravarti Gurram Jashua on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary celebrations at the TDP headquarters here on Saturday.
Hailing as the glowing spirit of Telugu people in general and Dalit community in particular, Chandrababu said Joshua spent all his life for social change.
He recalled the great poetic work of Joshua including Gabbilam, Kothalokam, Phyrdousi and others.
“Joshua was hailed as Kavita Visarada, Kavi Kokila, Kavi Diggaja, Navayuga Chakravarti, Madhura Srinadha, Viswakavi Samrat and other titles,” Chandra babu said.
He appealed to the youth not to get trapped in caste conflicts and strive for the good of the society.
TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, politburo member TD Janardhan, ministers Vangalapudi Anitha and Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLCs P Ashok Babu, Janga Krishna Murthy, former MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, AP State Consumer Council chairman Peetala Sujata, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram, media coordinator Darapaneni Narendrababu and others participated.