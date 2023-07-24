CM programme arrangements reviewed

Guntur: Ministers A Suresh, Jogi Ramesh and Vidadala Rajini, MLC and CM programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and Guntur district Collector M Venugopal Reddy on Sunday reviewed the arrangements at Krishnayapalem CRDA layout where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set foundation stone for the construction of 50,000 houses for the beneficiaries of NTR and Guntur districts on July 24.

They reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s public meeting at Venkatapalem of Guntur district. They examined the arrangements at the helipad. The CM will perform puja and lay foundation stone and unveil the pylon for the construction of the houses. He will plant saplings also.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Suresh said they have distributed house site pattas to 50,000 beneficiaries of Guntur and NTR districts. He said the CM will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the houses, the development of infrastructure, construction of digital library and e-health centre building. He will inaugurate the planting of 30,000 saplings. Minsiter Suresh said the CRDA will construct 35,000 houses with the share wall technology and added that the CRDA will provide drinking water, power connection and drainage facilities to all the houses. He said despite hurdles created by Opposition parties, the CM has taken steps to construct the houses. He instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for CM’s visit.

AP Housing Corporation Managing Director Lakshmi Shah, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sharma, AP CRDA additional commissioner Alim Basha, and APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi were present.