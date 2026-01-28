CM pushes for R’seema as global horticulture hub

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to align Andhra Pradesh’s horticulture production with global market demand, aiming to transform Rayalaseema and neighbouring districts into a major international horticulture farming hub.

Reviewing integrated development plans with ministers and senior officials, Naidu called for a clear action plan to achieve 500 lakh metric tonnes of horticultural output in Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and Markapuram. He said production must match export standards and changing consumer demand.

The Chief Minister instructed departments to coordinate funds from Purvodaya, Centre’s e Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme and state schemes to speed up development. He stressed the urgent completion of irrigation projects and asked officials to prioritise works that can be finished quickly with limited resources.

Irrigation Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said several irrigation schemes had been neglected in the past. Naidu directed that the Veligonda project be completed this year and ordered immediate plans for the reconstruction of the Annamayya project. He also emphasised the need to bring Krishna waters to Kadapa through the Galeru-Nagari project. Officials said more than 20 projects are planned, which would create a new ayacut of 8.87 lakh acres and stabilise irrigation for another 4.30 lakh acres.

Naidu said similar priority planning must extend to North Andhra. After the completion of the Polavaram left canal, Godavari waters can be diverted, paving the way for the Polavaram-Vamsadhara river-linking project.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said proposals have been prepared to develop horticulture in 201 clusters and 303 mandals across 10 districts. The government plans to expand cultivation from 8.41 lakh hectares to 14.41 lakh hectares within three years.

Naidu said Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and Markapuram should be developed into the world’s largest horticulture cluster. He revealed that Dubai-based DP World has expressed interest in setting up a major facility in the state.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for strong rural roads, logistics, and market connectivity. He asked officials to attract private investment and develop food processing units, cold chains, warehouses, and port-linked infrastructure. Naidu said horticulture can become a powerful driver of rural growth if backed by reliable irrigation and global market access. “Our focus is speed, scale, and sustainability,” he said.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.