CM pushes rail links to strengthen ports, expand speed corridors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday conducted a detailed review of railway projects in the state, signalling a renewed push to strengthen port connectivity, decongest major junctions, and expand high-speed rail corridors across southern and central India.

According to officials present at the meeting, Naidu focused on improving rail links between Andhra’s ports and hinterland regions of Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, which play a key role in freight movement and industrial supply chains.

Connectivity between Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra also came under close scrutiny, with the Chief Minister stressing the need to reduce travel time and improve access for backward regions. The meeting reviewed congestion at major railway hubs, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Renigunta. Officials presented proposals to ease traffic bottlenecks and upgrade station infrastructure to handle rising passenger volumes.

Naidu also pushed for stronger rail links from tribal areas to mainstream transport networks, calling them essential for improving access to healthcare, education, and employment. Proposals for new railway lines, including the Vijayawada bypass and the Bhadrachalam Road-Kovvur route, were examined as part of a broader effort to modernise the State’s rail grid. General managers and senior officials from South Central, East Coast and South Coast Railway zones briefed the Chief Minister on project timelines, funding gaps, and coordination issues with the Centre.

A major focus of the review was the plan to develop the Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru routes as high-speed corridors. Officials said these routes could reshape inter-state travel and boost trade and tourism. Naidu directed railway auth

orities to fast-track clearances, resolve land issues, and avoid project delays. He underlined that rail infrastructure would remain central to Andhra Pradesh’s port-led growth strategy and long-term economic planning.