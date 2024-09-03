CM reaches out to flood-hit

Vijayawada: The State Government, which had taken up rescue and relief operations since Sunday evening on war-footing, has further intensified the efforts to reach out to as many families as possible to extend a helping hand and has been integrating technology to deliver food and medicines to the needy.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for his expertise in disaster management, has succeeded in mobilising all possible resources to ensure that over 3 lakh people were supplied with food packets, milk, water and medicines.

Naidu, who had stayed put in the Collectorate, has been repeatedly visiting the worst-affected areas like Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar and other low-lying areas by boats and JCBs against the advice of the SPG.

Even around 2.30 am, the Chief Minister went round those areas to instill confidence among the people who were stranded in flood waters and based on feedback has been streamlining the distribution system and rescue operations by holding frequent review meetings. According to officials, the situation is likely to improve by Tuesday.

People wait on the roof of a house for evacuation from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada, Monday

On the other hand, NDRF teams, including those which were airlifted from Delhi on Monday morning have swung into action and have been shifting affected people to safer places.

The officials, who displayed such an attitude, are said to be Kolli Raghurami Reddy, Vijaya Rao, Raghuveera Reddy, Srikanth, Satynanand and Gopalakrishna. A few incidents of slow response by some officials had come to the notice of Naidu.

It is alleged that though food packets were ready, they were not delivered in time. Naidu is learnt to have told them to quit if they can’t work and said that such negligent attitude will not be tolerated.

According to official figures, so far 19 people, 136 cattle, 59,700 chickens died.

The government has organised 134 veterinary camps and over 6,000 cattle have been vaccinated. Due to heavy rains 1,808 km of R&B roads have been damaged. Preliminary estimation indicates that paddy in 1,72,542 hectares and 14,959 hectares of horticulture was affected. The Government also distributed over 1,000 solar lanterns in areas where there has been no power since Sunday. Another 4,000 lanterns are also being procured, officials added.