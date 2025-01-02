CM releases diaries of employees assns

Vijayawada : The APJAC, Amaravati, leaders met the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence on Wednesday to mark the New Year and conveyed their greetings. The JAC leaders requested the CM to appoint the 12th PRC as early as possible to do justice to them.

The JAC leaders informed the CM that employees suffered a huge loss due to implementation of 11th PRC under the YSRCP government. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu released the diaries and calendars of the AP Revenue Services Association, Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department, AP Co-operative Services Employees Association, AP Panchayat Raj Engineers Association, AP Headmasters Association, AP Police officers Association and AP Retired Employees Association.

Leaders of these associations visited the residence of the CM and conveyed New Year greet-ings to him. The CM greeted the employees on the occasion.

AP JAC, Amaravati, chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, T V Phani Perraju, K Sangeeta Rao, Ramisetty Venkata Rajesh, P V Ramana, Janakula Srinivasa Rao, V V Murali Krishna Naidu and others were present.