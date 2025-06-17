CM reviews preparations for Vizag Yoga Day event

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called upon everyone in the state to work towards making the International Yoga Day, which will be held in Vizag on June 21, a grand success.

During a high-level preparedness meeting in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Chief Minister urged for complete public coordination to ensure the IYD's success. "It will be a household event, and I call upon people to contribute to the success of the event, which is scheduled in Visakhapatnam following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister stated. The celebrations in Visakhapatnam will be not only the biggest but also the greatest event ever hosted, he added.

Recalling the Prime Minister's wish to hold the IYD event in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said that he had agreed to host it in Visakhapatnam, a city close to his heart. He maintained that while the Prime Minister aims for 1 lakh locations nationwide, Andhra Pradesh alone will see participation from over 1 lakh centres.

Expressing satisfaction with the district administration's arrangements, the Chief Minister said that two crore people across the state were expected to participate. He emphasized the need for a hassle-free conduct of the IYD celebrations and sought input from ministers, public representatives, and officials to ensure its grand success.

With five lakh people expected to participate at the single venue in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the IYD event would secure a place in the Guinness World Records.

Earlier, accompanied by ministers, district officials, and concerned authorities, the Chief Minister inspected the arrangements made by the district administration, security measures, and other amenities. He has inspected the main venue at RK Beach, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate. District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu briefed the Chief Minister on various measures and accommodation plans for participants. Naidu instructed officials to ensure the event's smooth conduct and directed them to carry out a mock Yoga Day on June 20, incorporating all safety measures.

Naidu also held a party cadre meeting at PM Palem, reiterating his call for concerted efforts to make the IYD celebrations a grand affair.