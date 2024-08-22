CM says there is no compromise on compliance to safety measures

Anakapalli: Even as industry establishment and job creation are imperative to create wealth to the state, adhering to SOPs in industries take equal importance, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

After examining the incident spot at Atchutapuram SEZ, the CM told media persons that the state government will not compromise on safety aspects of the people and employees.

He pointed out that the reactor blast at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd is a result of the management's wrong decision.

Expressing concern over the incident and the plight of victims suffering from varied degrees of burn injuries, the Chief Minister said the accident could be alleviated if proper safety measures were considered. Unfortunately, the management failed in following safety measures that lead to claiming 17 persons and hospitalising several others, the CM mentioned after visiting the incident spot.

While LG Polymers incident was based on poisonous chemical leak of styrene monomer, the one that happened at Atchutapuram SEZ was based on chemical explosion, Naidu drew comparison.

A high level committee will be formed to find out the lapses in the company, reasons behind the incident keeping all angles in view, Naidu informed, assuring that stringent action will be taken based on the report submitted by the committee.