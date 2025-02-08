CM sets 20% growth target for horticulture

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set a target of 20 per cent growth rate in horticulture in the state, said agriculture minister K Atchannaidu. The horticulture growth rate in the state stands at 17.86 per cent at present.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors at the Secretariat on Friday. Giving details of the meeting, Atchannaidu said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus more on horticulture as demand for horticulture products is increasing with changing food habits.

He said currently the horticulture is spread in 18 lakh hectare yielding a GVA (gross value added) of 1.52 lakh crore, whereas the traditional kharif and rabi cultivation GVA stands at Rs 50,000 crore.Gross Value Added isa measure of the value of goods and services produced in a specific area, industry, or sector. It is used for calculation of GDP.

The minister said steps will be take up to prevent wastage of agricultural products by arranging coolers at Rythu Bazars. He said horticulture conclaves will be organised in all districts. Horticulture inter-crops will be promoted to get more income for farmers. The minister said CM directed the officials to utilise Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore for development of horticulture. Licence will be made compulsory for aquaculture as there was irregular growth of ponds and practices in the sector.

Atchannaidusaid that a decision was taken to increase the stipend of veterinary doctors to Rs 10,500 and PG students to Rs 12,000 per month.