CM slammed for not fulfilling promises made to police

Mangalagiri: Repalle TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, strongly criticising his government for not fulfilling the promises made for the well being of the policemen in the State.

Satya Prasad said that the SIs and the constables were playing a key role in the field level to rescue people from anti-social elements, terrorism and Maoism. But, these policemen were being totally neglected for the past two-and-half years. They were working like tireless soldiers day and night.

However, DA and TAs were not being paid to them in time.

The TDP MLA told the Chief Minister that the policemen were rendering their services on the roads by staying away from their family members even during the festivals and birthday celebrations.

Incentives were also not being given to them for working on holidays. The YSRCP government announced in the beginning that it would give weekly off for the policemen in the State. This was announced during the Police Commemoration Day after two-and-half years.

Satya Prasad said that this government was not doing what it was promising. The report on weekly off was submitted over two years ago but it was not considered even now. Minimum facilities were not being provided to the policemen on duty for protocol and at the Assembly sessions. They had to stay on the roads only. There were no promotions for constables, ASIs and SIs since the YSRCP came to power.

The TDP MLA reminded the Chief Minister of his promise to fill up all the vacancies in the Police Department. The staff scarcity was giving a big blow to the policemen in the State. The government should cancel the system that was giving problems to pensioners in the CFMS process. The government was not opening its mouth on the PRC and CPC even after two-and-half years.

Satya Prasad said that hundreds of policemen died on duty while rescuing the people from the Covid infections at the height of the pandemic. The TDP MLA deplored that the promise on house sites and houses to the police families was thrown into the dustbin. There was no progress on the construction of police quarters.