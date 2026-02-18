CM terms minor girl’s murder ‘painful, shocking’

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the brutal murder of a minor girl in Madanapalle, describing the incident as ‘deeply painful and shocking’.

The Chief Minister spoke to the victim’s parents over the phone and assured them that stringent legal action would be taken against the accused. The grieving parents reportedly appealed to the CM to order an encounter of the accused. Naidu assured them that justice would be delivered through due legal process.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh also spoke to girl’s parents.

Home minister Anitha said that minister Nara Lokesh had earlier tagged her on social media regarding the incident, following which she immediately contacted officials and sought a detailed report. During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused had not consumed drugs or ganja, but had allegedly consumed excessive alcohol.

The home minister stated that tensions rose in Madanapalle as locals began demanding that the accused be handed over to them. However, police ensured that law and order was maintained and that the investigation proceeded without obstruction.

Anitha clarified that a case will be registered against the accused under the POCSO Act, and that strict legal action will follow. She emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that the accused does not escape punishment and that all necessary steps will be taken within the framework of the law.

Anitha also assured that the state government will stand firmly by the victim’s family and provide them all necessary support. She said the government is treating the incident with utmost seriousness and reiterated its commitment to protecting women and children and ensuring swift justice in crimes against minors.