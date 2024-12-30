  • Menu
CM to distribute pensions tomorrow

CM to distribute pensions tomorrow
Palnadu District Collector P Arun Ba-bu and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao reviewing arrange-ments at the hillock of Kotappakonda on Sunday on the occasion of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Nai-du’s visit to the temple

Highlights

Chandrababu Naidu to offer prayers at Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda

Guntur : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme at Yellamanda village of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district on December 31.

He will reach Yellamanda village at 11 am by helicopter. Palnadu district in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLAs and party leaders will welcome him at 11.05 am. From 11.10 am to 11.45 am, he will participate in the pensions distribution programme.

He will visit Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in the village. From 11.45 am to 12.45 pm, he will interact with the pensioners. He will meet the officials from 12.55 pm to 1.05 pm.

Later, he will reach Kotappakonda at 1.50 pm. He will perform pujas to Trikoteswara Swamy at Kotappakonda and return to the helipad at Yellamanda village at 2.40 pm.

He will reach Undavalli at 3.10 pm.

