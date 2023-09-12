CM to inaugurate medical college in Vizianagaram on Sept 15

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Vizianagaram to launch five government medical colleges in the State.



Collector S Nagalakshmi said that the Chief Minister will arrive Vizianagaram on September 15 and inaugurate the medical college here. Simultaneously, he will inaugurate four more medical colleges virtually.

She said that the Chief Minister will arrive by a helicopter at the helipad at JNTU here and then move to the medical college by road. Later he will unveil the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and later visit the medical college premises.

He will visit the photo exhibition, skill lab, anatomy lab, biochemistry lab and other departments in the college. Later he will enter into the lecture hall and from there he will inaugurate the remaining four medical colleges virtually.

The Collector said that the district administration will coordinate with all departments and people’s representatives and make all the arrangements for the success of the programme.