- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
- Prez forwards Lokesh plea to Union Home Ministry
CM to launch YSR Cheyutha in Yemmiganur on Oct 19
Yemmiganur (Kurnool): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Cheyutha from Yemmiganur town in Kurnool district on October 19. A source stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy after visiting Yemmiganur would participate in launching of YSR Cheyutha.
In view of CM’s visit to Yemmiganur town, the constituency MLA Yerrakota Chenna Keshava Reddy along with Adoni Sub-Collector Abhishek inspected the Weavers colony where the meeting would be held. A source stated that this is the first time the CM is visiting Yemmiganur town.
