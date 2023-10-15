CM to launch YSR Cheyutha in Yemmiganur on Oct 19

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Cheyutha from Yemmiganur town in Kurnool district on October 19. A source stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy after visiting Yemmiganur would participate in launching of YSR Cheyutha.



In view of CM’s visit to Yemmiganur town, the constituency MLA Yerrakota Chenna Keshava Reddy along with Adoni Sub-Collector Abhishek inspected the Weavers colony where the meeting would be held. A source stated that this is the first time the CM is visiting Yemmiganur town.