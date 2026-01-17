CM to lay stone for India’s 1st green ammonia plant today

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is poised to open a new chapter in India’s clean energy journey with the launch of the state’s largest green ammonia project at Kakinada on Saturday. The landmark initiative is set to become one of the biggest environment-friendly industrial projects in the country, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in the clean and renewable energy sector.

Last year, the State government accorded approvals to AM Green, a company of the Greenko Group, to establish a green ammonia plant with an annual production capacity of 1 million metric tonnes. Noticeably, the project has taken shape within a year of receiving approvals, reflecting the state’s strong commitment to fast-tracking strategic clean energy investments.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, will lay the foundation stone for the project on Saturday at Kakinada. The Chief Minister will depart from Amaravati at 10.30 am and is scheduled to inaugurate the project at 11.20 am, after which he will address the gathering.

The AM Green ammonia plant is being established with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore over an extent of 495 acres. It is expected to generate up to 8,000 jobs during construction, along with substantial high-skill employment during operations and across allied sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, storage and port services. AM Green is developing India's first and the world's largest green ammonia complex, with a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum, through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea facility. The project will be commissioned in phases, starting with 0.5 million tonnes per annum by 2027, scaling up to 1 million tonnes by 2028 and reaching full capacity by 2030. Once operational, the facility will enable India's first exports of green ammonia, used globally for clean shipping fuel, power generation and as a carrier for green hydrogen. The integrated project spans 7.5 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity, 1,950 megawatts of electrolyser capacity and 2 gigawatts of round-the-clock renewable power supported by pumped hydro storage, including India's first such facility at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Unlike conventional grey or blue ammonia produced using coal, oil, or natural gas, AM Green will manufacture ammonia entirely using green hydrogen generated from renewable energy sources. This process ensures zero carbon emissions, making it completely environment friendly. At a time when the world is moving rapidly towards decarbonisation and net-zero emission targets, green hydrogen and green ammonia are emerging as fuels of the future. In this context, the Kakinada project is expected to become a source of national pride.

The project involves the conversion of the old grey ammonia facility of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited into a state-of-the-art green ammonia plant, symbolising a major industrial revival through sustainable technology.

Located just one kilometre from the Kakinada Port, the plant enjoys excellent export potential. AM Green has signed long-term supply agreements with Germany-based utility Uniper and is engaged with buyers in Japan and Singapore, marking India’s first green energy export linkages with Europe and advanced Asian economies. The project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, which aims to position the state as India’s main hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia, the state government said. Once operational, the facility will enable India’s first exports of green energy molecules, marking a shift from energy import dependence to clean-energy exports and placing Andhra Pradesh at the centre of the global green-energy value chain.

The project is being developed with the support of global partners such as Malaysia’s Petronas, Singapore’s GIC, and UAE-based ADIA, giving it strong international recognition. Further, AM Green is planning to set up a 2 GW electrolyser manufacturing unit at Kakinada with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, further strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a major hub for green energy and clean technology manufacturing.