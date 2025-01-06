CM to unveil ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029’ in Kuppam today

KUPPAM(Chittoor district): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a twoday visit to Chittoor district as part of his constituency tour. District Collector K Sumit Kumar said that the tour will commence on January 6 and continue on January 7 during which the Chief Minister will take part in various programmes.

Naidu will arrive at Dravidian University’s helipad in Kuppam at 11.50 am on Monday. He will first unveil the ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029’ at the university auditorium at noon. At 2.25 pm, he will travel to Nadimur village to inaugurate a solar energy project and interact with beneficiaries.

He will reach Seegalapalli village at 4 pm to meet natural farmers, release the Natural Farming Vision Document which aims to transform the constituency into Organic Kuppam, and take part in signing of MoUs. The day will conclude with a review meeting at the Dravidian University auditorium and an overnight stay at the R&B Guest House in Kuppam.

On January 7, the Chief Minister will begin his day at 10.00 am by visiting the TDP party office in Kuppam, where he will inaugurate the Jananayakudu Centre and interact with the people. At 12.20 pm, he will unveil a statue of late Shyamanna at Kangundi village, followed by a visit to the NTR Sports Complex in Kuppam at 1.20 pm.

Between 2 pm and 4.30 pm, he will lay the foundation stones for various development projects. Later, at 6.10 pm, he will inaugurate 1M1B (1 Million for 1 Billion - Career Readiness Centre) at the Dravidian University’s academic building. The day will conclude with a review meeting with officials at the university before he returns to the R&B Guest House for the night.

Collector Sumit Kumar has directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed smoothly and without short-comings. Accompanied by Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, he inspected preparations at key venues, including Seegalapalli village for natural farming initiatives, Nadimur for the solar project, and Dravidian University for the various in-augurations. Officials have been appointed to oversee each event. Officials from Kuppam, Palamaneru and Chittoor, including RDOs Srinivasa Raju, Bhavani and Srinivasulu were present.