CM to virtually lay stone for 17 infra projects today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation for 17 infrastructure development projects, 4 flatted factory complexes spread across 18 districts covering 21 locations on Wednesday.



The APIIC under the guidance of Chief Minister is all set to create new benchmarks in the MSME sector with the inauguration and ground breaking of infrastructure development projects and flatted factory complexes worth 286 crore.

The projects with an investment Rs 1,782 crore, generating employment to 18,034 will be virtually inaugurated by the CM on Wednesday.

Speaking on the upcoming inaugural and ground breaking events, vice-chairman and managing director, APIIC, Pravin Kumar said that Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is dedicatedly putting in efforts to foster the growth and development of the micro and small enterprise (MSE) sector in the state. He emphasised that APIIC, under the Ease of Doing Business State Reform Action Plan ensures plug and play infrastructure facilities to the land earmarked for industrial purpose and industrial parks. He said that APIIC has so far developed 11 projects worth Rs 84 crore under the MSE-CDP and also said that the implementation of the Government of India’s Micro and Small Enterprise-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) has played a pivotal role in enhancing the competitiveness and resilience of the MSE sector in the state.