CM urged to complete Kadapa Hajj House

Kadapa: CPI Minority wing INSAAF state vice-president Sufi Khaja Hussain urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and ensure the early completion of the long-pending Kadapa Hajj House.

He said in a statement on Friday that the prolonged delay has caused severe inconvenience to thousands of Hajj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, particularly the elderly, women and economically weaker sections.

Describing the Hajj House as a vital welfare facility providing training, accommodation and medical guidance, he termed the delay as administrative neglect. He demanded an immediate review of the project, allocation of funds and swift completion to make the facility fully functional.