CM urged to release 15th Finance Commission funds to panchayats

Ponnekallu (Guntur district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was urged on Monday to release the 15 th Finance Commission funds sent by the Central government for gram panchayats and local bodies in the State, noting that the Finance Department officials have not released these funds even after two months.

Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, national vice-president of All India Panchayat Parishad and chief advisor of Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches’ Welfare Association, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to this effect.

During the meeting, he brought to the Chief Minister’s notice several long-standing issues faced by sarpanches. He highlighted that gram panchayats in the State were burdened with huge electricity dues.

Minor gram panchayats are unable to pay electricity bills, and in the past, the government provided free electricity to them.

Currently, the Electricity Department is sending bills in lakhs and crores, including interest and compound interest.

Therefore, he requested that free electricity be provided to minor gram panchayats to strengthen their financial resources.

He specifically demanded release of funds due to gram panchayats under the Finance Commission for the past three years, along with their rightful share, be transferred.

Elaborating on the other demands, he requested an increase in the honorarium for sarpanches from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000, the provision of accident insurance coverage of up to Rs 20 lakh for sarpanches who lose their lives in the line of duty and special consideration for tribal hamlets and the allocation of special funds for their development.

He urged the release of 15 th Finance Commission funds from the State government as well. He demanded that MGNREGS funds be credited under the supervision of gram panchayat sarpanches.

In the past, payments were made under their authority, but now payments are being processed through vendor codes created at MPDO offices.

He requested measures to ensure that all such payments are made under the supervision of sarpanches.

He also requested that registration surcharges and seigniorage fees due to gram panchayats are credited regularly and necessary steps taken to ensure this process.