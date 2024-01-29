  • Menu
CM 'uttered' only lies at Bheemili meeting: Ganta

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

The former minister predicts that the YSRCP will lose even at Pulivendula in the ensuring State Assembly polls

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not speak any truth and uttered only lies at the Bheemunipatnam public meeting.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he predicted that the YSRCP is going to lose even the Pulivendula seat in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

During the last elections, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised 730 aspects along with 'Navaratnalu,’ but only 15 per cent of them have been implemented during the last four-and-half years.

The former MLA pointed out that the YSRCP began administering the State in a destructive mode by demolishing the Praja Vedika and then the pattern continued.

Meanwhile, in another press conference, TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy did not say a single word for the development of North Andhra in the recent meeting held in Bheemili.

Srinivasa Rao accused the Chief Minister of being a 'political businessman', managing systems. He came to politics for money and to escape from cases and imprisonment, he alleged.

