CM vows to make AP No 1 economy in country

Ongole: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that making the state the No 1 economy in the country is his dream and he is committed to fulfil it. He participated in the ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ campaign, celebrating the 100 days of the NDA government in the state, at Maddiralapadu village in Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam district on Friday.

As part of the campaign, the Chief Minister visited homes of beneficiaries of various programmes, interacted with the family members of the beneficiaries and assured to resolve their problems.

At an interaction with villagers at the meeting, Chandrababu Naidu thanked the people for supporting the NDA and giving power to the alliance. Though it is economically burdensome, the government is giving pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorstep, he said, adding he ordered officials to observe the 1st of every month as ‘Pedala Sevalo’.

He said the government would review the pensioners’ data in October to remove the ineligible and offer pensions to the eligible who were left out on various counts.

The Chief Minister repeated call for couples to have at least two children to keep health demographic balance for the future. He mentioned the Mega DSC notification and stated that he aims to create 20 lakh jobs during his tenure. He also asked the youth to use technology and work with minds.

Naidu alleged that the previous government wasn’t happy with the Anna canteens, where a decent meal was provided for just Rs 5. He said that they established 175 Anna canteens already, and would increase the number soon.

The Chief Minister announced that as part of the new sand policy, anyone can take the sand from the riverbeds freely and transport it on their tractors or bullock carts. He said that those who want to take sand from the stock points need to pay the charges incurred for mining, seigniorage, and transport vehicles.

He said that they will be implementing the free gas cylinder scheme from Deepavali. He said to protect the alcoholics from chronic diseases due to consuming cheap liquor, the government is providing quality liquor at Rs 99 a quarter. He appreciated the Central government for sanctioning Rs 12,500 crore for Polavaram irrigation project, Rs 1,500 crore for Amaravati, Rs 5,000 crore for three industrial corridors in the state, and Rs 1,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.

The Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP government damaged the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy prasadam, by using cheap quality cow ghee that is supplied at the price of Rs 320 per litre. He also alleged that the YSRCP leaders tried to damage Prakasam barrage leaving three boats in the flood. Stating that YSRCP leaders are criminals who commit crimes but make allegations against others, he warned that those who break the law would be punished in his rule.

Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLAs Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Damacharla Sathya, Gottipati Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.