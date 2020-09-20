CM Y S Jagan calls for plasma therapy in all Covid hospitals in State

Amaravathi: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to keep in place plasma therapy in all the designated coronavirus hospitals in the state. He also reiterated that medical kits be made available to all patients.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting here on Saturday on the Covid-19 situation in the state. He said that the standards of the hospitals must be upgraded and that a grading system must be in place.

The Chief Minister suggested that the health department must focus on medical services and sanitation.

He said that health desks have been set up in 540 Aarogyasri hospitals and they will be ready in the remaining 27 hospitals soon.

The Chief Minister instructed that Arogya Mitras should handle six main responsibilities including the medical infrastructure in hospital, availability of doctors, and quality of food, sanitation, health care.

Meanwhile, state's coronavirus tally touched 6.17 lakh on Saturday as the state completed a total of 50.33 lakh sample tests, returning an overall positivity rate of 12.27 per cent. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 8,218 fresh cases were reported in the state while 10,820 got cured and discharged.

The latest bulletin said 58 more patients succumbed to the pandemic in 24 hours, taking the total toll to 5,302.

After a total of 5.30 lakh recoveries, the number of active cases reduced further to 81,763, the bulletin added.

East and West Godavari districts reported 1,395 and 1,071 new cases of coronavirus and had 12,292 and 8,622 active cases respectively.

East Godavari appeared to be slowly progressing towards the one-lakh cases mark, having already registered 85,247 so far.

Srikakulam district crossed 35,000 cases in aggregate on Saturday but had only 5,781 of them active.

Chittoor reported nine fresh fatalities in 24 hours and Krishna seven while Anantapura, Guntur, Kadapa and West Godavari added five more deaths each to their tally.