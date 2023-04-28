CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Machilipatnam Port in May

Machilipatnam : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Machilipatnam Port and will inaugurate Machilipatnam Medical College in May.

The works on the Machilipatnam Medical College were at an advanced stage. Minister for Tourism R K Roja, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, MPs Balasowry, Ayodhya Rami Reddy and former ministers Perni Nani and Kodali Nani inspected the construction works.

The ministers said that while Rs 550-crore medical college was a dream for the people of Machilipatnam which would soon become a reality, the government had made necessary arrangements to complete the Machilipatnam Port works in time.

Intensifying the welfare activities keeping in view the possibility of early elections, Jagan will also hand over the TIDCO houses at Gudivada in May to the beneficiaries. The YSRCP feels that the Assembly polls may be advanced and would be held either towards the end of December instead of June next year. This would help in containing the anti-incumbency factor and would leave the Opposition with little time to unite.