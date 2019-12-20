CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to visit Dharmavaram tomorrow

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be visiting Dharmavaram on Saturday to launch YSR Nethanna Nestham at Junior ACollege grounds in here.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare M Shankara Narayana on Thursday reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Superintendent of Police Sathya Yesubabu and local MLAs took part in the review meeting.