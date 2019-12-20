CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to visit Dharmavaram tomorrow
Highlights
Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be visiting Dharmavaram on Saturday to launch YSR Nethanna Nestham at Junior ACollege grounds in here.
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare M Shankara Narayana on Thursday reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Superintendent of Police Sathya Yesubabu and local MLAs took part in the review meeting.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT