CM YS Jagan allocated 39 crore for Venkatagiri development: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore: Senior YSR Congress leader and Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated Rs 39 crore for the development of Venkatagiri constituency.



He addressed the media here on Tuesday in connection with the distribution of house sites in Venkatagiri town on Tuesday and said that they have been preparing proposals for the development of the municipality.

He said that they would develop the municipality in all aspects in an excellent manner with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The State government had allocated house sites to 8,627 eligible beneficiaries in the segment and they had handed over pattas to 7,130 beneficiaries till now, he said. The legislator also said they were going to distribute house sites to others soon.

He said they would resolve the issues of the civic body taking concrete steps after getting approval from the State government. Referring to the comments made by the opposition leaders against the Chief Minister, the senior YSR Congress leader said that they won't spare such baseless allegations.

He said the TDP leaders were making comments against the government following the overwhelming response from the public due to the outstanding implementation of the welfare programmes. He said that people would teach a strong lesson to the Telugu Desam Party in the coming elections. The Opposition has also been making unnecessary comments against the police department in the State,' the senior YSR Congress leader said. Ramanarayana Reddy explained that the State government had distributed seeds to the farmers allowing 80 per cent of subsidy as they had lost crops due to heavy rains during the Cyclone Nivar. Local leaders were present.