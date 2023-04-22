CM YS Jagan and Chandrababu wishes Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters





సామరస్యానికి, సుహృద్భావానికి, కరుణకు, దాతృత్వానికి ప్రతీక రంజాన్‌ పండుగ. మనిషిలోని చెడు భావనల్ని, అధర్మాన్ని, ద్వేషాన్ని రూపుమాపే గొప్ప పండుగ ఇది. అల్లాహ్‌ దీవెనలతో రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు సకల శుభాలు కలగాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తూ ముస్లిం సోదర, సోదరీమణులందరికీ ఈద్‌ ముబారక్‌.#EidMubarak — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 22, 2023

The chief minister said that the festival of Ramzan, which teaches the welfare of mankind, is a symbol of harmony, goodwill, equality of all human beings, compassion and charity.

Former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu too extended his greetings to Muslim community. Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted "Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers who are celebrating Eid ul Fitr after the fasting initiations of the holy month of Ramadan. May this Ramadan fill your home with happiness and peace."



