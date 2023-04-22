  • Menu
CM YS Jagan and Chandrababu wishes Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Highlights

CM says that the festival of Ramzan, which teaches the welfare of mankind, is a symbol of harmony

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters


The chief minister said that the festival of Ramzan, which teaches the welfare of mankind, is a symbol of harmony, goodwill, equality of all human beings, compassion and charity.

Former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu too extended his greetings to Muslim community. Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted "Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers who are celebrating Eid ul Fitr after the fasting initiations of the holy month of Ramadan. May this Ramadan fill your home with happiness and peace."


