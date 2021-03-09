CM YS Jagan asks officials to ensure uninterrupted power

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan to ensure that adequate funds are released on time for supplying free electricity to farmers, subsidy power to aqua farmers and free electricity up to 200 units for SC/ST families.

During a review on power situation at his camp office on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed them to complete the construction of thermal units in Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada.

He said these units would be a burden if their construction is not completed at the earliest and added that it would be beneficial if they are completed soon.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that there would be no power shortage in coming three-four months and asked them to make preparations for generation of power to meet requirements.

He directed them to ensure that three would be disruption in generation of power in 15 thermal units running under APGenco. He told the officials to conduct reviews on coal supply and ensure to meet the requirements.

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, energy ex-officio principal secretary G Sai Prasad, energy secretary N Srikanth and other officials were present.