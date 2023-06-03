CM YS Jagan assures quality treatment to train accident victims: Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured airlifting of the victims of the Coromandel express train accident in Odisha to meet any emergency treatment.

The IT Minister along with a team of three IAS and IPS officers reached the spot of the train accident spot on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister informed that better medical treatment would be provided to the injured. He said medical teams from Andhra Pradesh have already reached the incident spot.

Control rooms were set up in many districts so that the details of the victims can be shared with their family members, he added. Apart from Visakhapatnam, control rooms have been arranged in various places, including Eluru, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.

Amarnath stated that the AP government is working to identify the passengers who do not respond to the mobile phone calls. He said ambulances and medical staff from Srikakulam district reached the incident spot. He said that 104 and 108 vehicles and staff along with doctors are providing service at the accident location.

The IT Minister mentioned that 178 Telugu people were travelling in the train. He said the officials were collecting information about the dead, injured and missing.

Collector offices in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Krishna district are providing information to the affected families through call centres, he added.

The minister informed that 39 passengers were supposed to land in Vijayawada of which 23 people came into contact and five passenger mobile phones remained switched off, few others remained unreachable and some did not respond.