Live
- 4th National Open Surfing challenge: TN lads walk away with top honours
- 14th Graduation Ceremony held at GITAM
- Carry Minati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident
- Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh celebrating Vat Purnima
- Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: ‘Sometimes it lifts my spirits’
- Tollywood celebrities express grief for Odisha train accident
- Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'
- Mahesh & Deepika Padukone were first choices of this blockbuster; reveals the director, producer
- iPhone 14 on sale for less than Rs 70,000; check
- CM KCR will embark on a one-day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday.
CM YS Jagan assures quality treatment to train accident victims: Gudivada Amarnath
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured airlifting of the victims of the Coromandel express...
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured airlifting of the victims of the Coromandel express train accident in Odisha to meet any emergency treatment.
The IT Minister along with a team of three IAS and IPS officers reached the spot of the train accident spot on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister informed that better medical treatment would be provided to the injured. He said medical teams from Andhra Pradesh have already reached the incident spot.
Control rooms were set up in many districts so that the details of the victims can be shared with their family members, he added. Apart from Visakhapatnam, control rooms have been arranged in various places, including Eluru, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.
Amarnath stated that the AP government is working to identify the passengers who do not respond to the mobile phone calls. He said ambulances and medical staff from Srikakulam district reached the incident spot. He said that 104 and 108 vehicles and staff along with doctors are providing service at the accident location.
The IT Minister mentioned that 178 Telugu people were travelling in the train. He said the officials were collecting information about the dead, injured and missing.
Collector offices in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Krishna district are providing information to the affected families through call centres, he added.
The minister informed that 39 passengers were supposed to land in Vijayawada of which 23 people came into contact and five passenger mobile phones remained switched off, few others remained unreachable and some did not respond.