CM YS Jagan congratulates Telugu students who excelled in UPSC 2019

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Telugu candidates who excelled in the country's highest level of entrance examinations. He tweeted on Wednesday that he was happy for them for achieving good ranks in the results. It is a great pleasure for Telugu students to achieve solid results with good ranks in 'Civils' results. "Best wishes to both of you. I hope they will serve the people better by showing their talent in the line of duty, "CM Jagan tweeted.

It is learnt that the Civil Services-2019 results conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the top service posts like IAS, IPS and IFS were released on Tuesday. The Telugu students excelled in these results. About 50 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been selected for the respective services. It is good news that more Telugu candidates are winning this time even though the posts are less than before. A total of 829 people across the country have been selected for IAS, IPS, etc. cadre posts, Group A and Group B services.

సివిల్స్‌ ఫలితాల్లో తెలుగు విద్యార్థులు మంచి ర్యాంకులతో ఘనవిజయాలు సాధించడం చాలా సంతోషాన్ని కలిగిస్తోంది. వీరందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. తమ ప్రతిభను విధినిర్వహణలో చూపిస్తూ ప్రజలకు మంచి సేవలందిస్తారని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను.#CivilServicesResults — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 5, 2020

The UPSC declared the results of civil services 2019 on its official website and the candidates are advised to download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates at upsc.gov.in.