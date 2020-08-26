CM YS Jagan directed officials to Complete house sites process

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that house sites worth Rs 22,000 crore will be registered in the name of 30 lakh women belonging to weaker sections in the state and expressed hope that the state government would get a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court so that it can go ahead with the distribution of house site pattas to the poor very soon.

During a video conference under Spandana, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries. He asked to focus on the layouts which are not done properly and plant saplings in the layouts.

He directed the officials to conduct review meetings with tahsildars and ensure the collection of all details including photos, boundaries of plots and others required for registration of house site pattas.

The Chief Minister said there are reports that bank managers are creating problems by not giving YSR Cheyutha amount deposited in unencumbered accounts of women and directed the district collectors to speak to the bank managers regarding it and ensure the money is given to the women.

On NGREGS, the Chief Minister said the material component expenditure should be Rs 10 crore per week in every district in the state.

He said construction of buildings of village/ward secretariats should be completed by March 2021 and said the government has focused on strengthening Anganwadi centres in the state. Anganwadi centres will be changed to YSR Pre-primary schools and 10 types of facilities will be provided in the schools.

An action plan will be prepared by next week to revamp 55,000 Anganwadi centres under Naadu-Nedu scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors and JCs to focus on Naadu Nedu programme in schools and ensure quality in the works and complete all the works by September 5 as the government is planning to reopen the schools by then.