CM Majhi warns cattle smugglers of strict action

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday warned cattle smugglers in the State to desist from smuggling cows, failing which they would face stringent punishment. Majhi issued the stern warning during his address while inaugurating the grand three-day Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha (MPSO-2026) conclave here on Wednesday.

Majhi also advised the farmers in Odisha, around 92 per cent of whom are small and marginal, to undertake fish farming, dairy farming and animal husbandry. “Owing to population growth, landholdings are likely to shrink further in the coming days. Therefore, along with agriculture, farmers should also take up fish farming, dairy farming and animal husbandry. To support this, the government has implemented several schemes,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister highlighted the State government’s flagship programme, Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, launched with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,400 crore. He further said under the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, farmers are being provided with financial assistance of up to 70 per cent to encourage the rearing of cross-bred high milk-yielding cows and buffaloes.

Through this flagship scheme, financial assistance amounting to Rs 262 crore has been provided to 4.73 lakh beneficiaries. Majhi noted that over the past one and a half years, milk production in the State has increased by 1.35 lakh litres compared to earlier levels.

Due to the implementation of an artificial insemination programme using sex-sorted semen to ensure the birth of female calves, 2.30 lakh cattle rearers in the State have benefited. Majhi, on the occasion, said that the annual income of an average farming family has now exceeded Rs 61,000, thanks to the effective implementation of the schemes, such as Samruddha Krushak Yojana, PM-Kisan and CM-Kisan schemes, and the Subhadra Yojana.

He further asserted that the government is determined to make the State self-reliant in fish, meat, poultry, and eggs. He noted that Odisha currently ranks fourth in fish production, and efforts are ongoing to achieve the top position.